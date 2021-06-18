Tips to make sure you are fully prepared for hurricane season

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you haven’t already done so, there are many things you can do to prepare for hurricane season. One of those is getting together your hurricane kits.

Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm said these kits should be packed and ready to go.

“We have water, first aid kits, and flashlights,” Lumm said. “Anything that you have with a battery in it, we ask you not to keep the battery inside. The batteries will corrode after a while.”

Lumm said being prepared for any situation is key. He suggests having five to seven days’ worth of supplies. That includes weather radios, nonperishable foods, and personal hygiene items.

He said people should also make sure any important documents like your social security card, insurance information, and birth certificate are safe.

“Then we like to make sure that any important documents we secure them in plastic bags and put in safes if they need to so they have those with them should they need to re-enter into the county,” Lumm said.

Lumm said it’s important to discuss your plan with your family. He said to know your evacuation routes, things you need to get, and extra items like books and games for kids.

“Things that will keep anyone entertained so then they will be more entertained about what is going on rather than being scared or nervous because there is an event going on,” Lumm said.

There is a list of the best evacuation routes on the Bay County government website. To stay up to date on the latest alerts in our area you can sign up for “Alert Bay” by clicking HERE.