PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Management, Gulf Coast Medical Center and the Florida Department of Health in Bay County are partnering together to provide a mass COVID-19 vaccination event.

The three day event will on March 16, 17, and 18 at the Panama City Marina in downtown Panama City.

For those who are interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine at the three day event, click here.