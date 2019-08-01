Three car crash and one on fire near Panama City Beach

Wednesday night around 11:30 pm, a car crash involving three cars occurred near Heather Drive in Panama City Beach.



Panama City Beach Police reported one car had minor scrapes, another had one side caved in and ended up driving up onto the side of the road.



The last vehicle had the most significant damages… the Mercedes Benz caught on fire and was said to have rolled eight times down the middle of the highway before catching on fire and burning the entire outside of the car.



Luckily, the driver and passenger of the Mercedes Benz, were able to get out and walk, but were both taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.



The road is completely shut off until early this morning as around half a mile of road was covered in car scraps and debris.