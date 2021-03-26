Third Staten Island Ferry makes a big splash at the Eastern Shipbuilding Group

ALLANTON Fla. (WMBB) — The launch is a huge milestone in the construction of any ship.

Community members gathered at Eastern Shipbuilding Group today to celebrate the accomplishment with the launch of the newest Staten Island Ferry.

The sound of this six million pound vessel hitting the water is very special.

New York Congresswoman, Nicole Malliotakis, traveled all the way here for Friday’s launch and said she grew up riding this fairy, so to her this is extra meaningful.

“It really is an amazing vessel,” Malliotakis said. “I am so happy to be here to witness everything that goes into shipbuilding.”

Malliotakis had the honor of christening the ship before the launch.

As a Staten Island native, she said the vessel means a lot to her and her constituents since it is one of their primary modes of transportation.

“All we want is a safe, reliable mode of transportation for our constituents in Staten Island and we are happy to be here to see the launch of this ferry,” Malliotakis said.

This is the third Staten Island ferry built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

The company is one of the area’s largest employers, with around 13 thousand workers in both Bay and Gulf counties.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group President, Joey Disernia, said about 200 of those workers are working on the Staten Island ferry.

“We are proud to be a part of that and we are proud to be a part of the community,” Disernia said. “We take it very seriously.”

The team will continue work on the vessel in Allanton for about three months, then it’s on to Port St. Joe for six to nine months to be outfitted.

The ferry will be delivered to Staten Island in early 2022.