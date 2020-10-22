The 21st annual Thunder Beach is here

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The rumble of thunder can be heard in Panama City Beach again.

Thunder Beach was supposed to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but since the state moved into phase three, organizers were allowed to hold the event.

Organizers are strongly suggesting attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. They have also put in other safety measure such as extra hand washing and sanitizing stations, extra signage encouraging social distancing and daily temperature checks for staff.

The 21st annual Thunder Beach is kicking off and motorcyclists from all over the country are here for this weekend’s festivities.

People from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio traveled to Panama City Beach for the annual event.

Debbie Davis has been coming to Thunder Beach since 1999 and said it’s great to be surrounded by friends who share her hobby.

“The motorcycle community is always friendly no matter where you go they’re always talking, always friendly, we have the one thing in common and that’s motorcycles,” Davis said.

Carl Lucas, another motorcyclist enthusiast, made plans in February to travel from Kentucky for the big weekend.

“When they cancelled it, it kinda hurt our feelings and when they reopened we were back on and everything was good,” Lucas said.

Just like Davis, Lucas is ready to come together with everyone in the biker community from all over the country.

“After being cooped up, it’s pretty awesome,” Lucas said. “I mean biker people are some of the nicest people you’ve ever met. I’m talking about raising money, fundraisers anything you need to do. And when there’s a chance to get together like this it’s always incredible.”

Locals are also coming out for the weekend’s festivities and bringing the whole family.

“Definitely recommend bringing families here just because it’s like a family event,” said Bay County resident Sabra Prince. “You know you don’t have to be a biker to be here you know? Everybody is welcome.”