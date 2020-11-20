Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department has arrested Jacob Johnson, 37, of Fort Worth, Texas on murder charges.

On Wednesday, PCPD officers say they received information that Johnson was possibly in the area and able to identify an address off of Center Avenue in Panama City where he was believed to be staying.

On Thursday, the US Marshal Service’s Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force

arrested Johnson at the home without incident. He was transported to the Bay County Jail

where he will be held until he can be extradited back to Texas.

This case is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.