PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Super voting begins this Saturday with multiple polling stations opening across Bay County.

Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said he anticipates Saturday being a busy day and said being a prepared voter will help cut back on wait times.

To learn more about what you need to be a prepared voter before you head to the polls or send in your mail-in ballot, check out the full interview with Mark Andersen.