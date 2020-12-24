“Stuff the Bus” fundraiser exceeds collection goal

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Well known Bay County holiday fundraiser “Stuff the Bus” exceeded expectations this year with help from the community.

After just 10 days the number of donations surpassed last year – collecting 12 thousand toys, 11 hundred pairs of shoes, and 10 thousand pounds of food.

All of the donations are currently being distributed to local charities and into the arms of bay county children just in time for Christmas.

“Stuff the Bus” Director Skip Bondur said none of this would be possible without the help of people in the area who always step up when they need to.

“It’s the people of Bay County,” Bondur said. “This community is so unique that whenever there is a need they want to rise to the occasion to meet that need. So always thank you to the people who live in our community. I’ve said for years if we all do our little nobody has to do a lot.”

Bondur said next year will be the 10th year for the fundraiser, and he already has some exciting plans in the works.