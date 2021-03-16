Steel Field landfill tipping fees reduced

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tipping fees for Bay County garbage collection has officially been reduced after county leaders ensured a reduction alongside the decision to shut down the incinerator last year.

The fees have been reduced about twenty dollars per ton at Steel Field landfill off of State Road 79.

The reduction comes after commissioners decided last year to shut down the Bay County incinerator, directing trash collection companies to the landfill instead. They said on Tuesday that although it’s a further drive, the cost reduction for the tipping fees should offset the collection companies’ cost increase.

“It’s more than a 20 dollar reduction which hopefully the haulers will be able to offset those costs,” said County Commission Chairman, Robert Carroll. “We have to drive a little further, we get that, and wear and tear on their vehicles, however, there should still be a cost savings that hopefully they can pass off to the consumers.”

Carroll said tipping fees are reconsidered annually and if it’s possible to lower them even further in the future, it’s not out of the question.