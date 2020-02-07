States along the Gulf Coast can continue to set their own rules for red snapper season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–There is good news for anglers along the Panhandle as the state learns it can keep setting its own seasons and bag limits for red snappers. This happens as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration voted to make a two-year experiment permanent.

For the past two years, the United States Commerce Department has been conducting an experiment by allowing states along the Gulf Coast to set their own regulations for those angling red snappers.



“It works for the private rec anglers because each state controls their own destiny so to speak with red snappers. They’re able to set their own bag limits, season and that kind of thing,” said Bob Zales, the owner of Capt. Bob Zales Charters.



On Thursday, NOAA fisheries announced the rules are now permanent. A different experience than seasons past where the federal government controlled it, taking a one-size-fits-all approach.



“The states have proven that overtime they’re able to do a much better job so they get better accounting of the fish that are caught and harvested and the number of people that are actually fishing, called fishing effort,” Zales said.



When implementing their own rules, Florida reaped a lot of benefits.



“We’ve gotten a lot more days, this year we should probably get 60-70 more days of fishing,” Zales said.



Zales says allowing states to have control produces more accurate data.They are able to use targeted data collection to adjust their seasons. The rule will also boost tourism.



“It’s been a big benefit for businesses, for marinas like this, tackle shops, tourism in general, your hotels, condos, all the restaurants, commercial fishing, fish houses, everybody benefits,” Zales said.



The rule will take effect with publication in the federal register.