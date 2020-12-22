St. Joe Hospitality Group and Panama City Rescue Mission partner to give out Christmas meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday kicked off the first of three community Christmas dinners put on by the St. Joe Hospitality Group and the Panama City Rescue Mission.

Watercolor Inn, The Pearl and Clubs by Joe will all be preparing meals for those in need. Gabrielle Testa, the general manager for Watercolor Inn, said for the hospitality group, food is love.

“We wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing every day if we didn’t put a little love on the plate and I think that whole gathering and being able to break bread together is really important to solidify those bonds,” Testa said.

Testa said the St. Joe Hospitality Group is passionate about rebuilding Bay County and said she believes it begins with the people.

“And I think that, that’s part of our mission and why we love Panama City Rescue Mission and what they do,” Testa said. “They support people, and move them through so they can get good jobs and support and go back into the community and support it.”

Testa said she believes being able to offer the homeless a safe place with warm food is imortant after enduring Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we can just bring a little cheer, I think that’s probably what we’re looking for to get the most out of it,” Testa said.

Stephen Fett, the CEO of the Panama City Rescue Mission, said they’re grateful to have the support of the St. Joe Hospitality Group this holiday season.

“They’re actually serving items on their menu and so it shows their heart, and their spirit, that they want to share with the people that are less fortunate than a lot of us and that’s why we do it,” Fett said.

The holiday meals don’t stop on Wednesday. The Panama City Rescue Mission will hold a Christmas lunch at the rescue mission’s men’s campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas day.