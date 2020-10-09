St. Joe Company announces plans for new 240-unit apartment community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company announced plans for a new apartment community in Panama City on Thursday.

The 240-unit project is set to be located on Star Avenue, about a mile from State Road 231.

Once completed, the community will have 108 one-bedroom apartments, 108 two-bedroom apartments, and 24 three-bedroom townhome-style apartments.

Planned community amenities include a pool, a fitness center, a community clubhouse, dog parks and dog wash stations. In total, the community will feature nine three-story apartment buildings, four two-story townhome buildings and a separate one-story clubhouse.

St. Joe intends to break ground on the project in November of 2020 with units projected to be available for lease in early 2022.

This project will be St. Joe’s fourth apartment community in Northwest Florida since 2018 for a total of 1,177 apartment units, joining existing and under construction apartment communities in Bay and Walton Counties