St. Andrew’s resident celebrated 100th birthday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some, age is just a number… But not for long time St. Andrews Resident, Mrs. Mae Bell Whitfield, who achieved the age of 100 years on Sunday!

Both friends and family gathered at the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church on Flower Avenue to celebrate Sunday afternoon.

In addition to serving Mrs. Mae Bells’ favorite meal, each person in attendance got up and shared memories and told stories from over the years.

Many described her as a second mother to them and a role model.

“I am blessed to be here and alive. Like I said all of my aunts, uncles, grandmother, and grandfather has gone on ahead to me, and I have lived longer than they did. I’d say it’s a blessing to have all my friends here with me. I am very very thankful,” said Mrs. Mae Bell.

Mrs. Mae Bell says she is overjoyed to be spending her 100th birthday surrounded by those she loves.