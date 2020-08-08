St. Andrews Farmer’s Market continues to bring in crowds

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The weekend market over in St. Andrews is continuing despite the pandemic and still has many people out and about enjoying the sunshine.

This year-round weekend event is bringing in vendors and shoppers from all over Bay County.

The market at St. Andrews features dozens of different vendors each and every weekend.

They sell everything from handmade soaps and paintings, to jewelry and fresh grown produce,  there is something for everyone.

There are also several different food vendors and trucks available to stop and get lunch at.

Local Resident, Todd Montgomery said he has been coming to the market for some time and is happy to be able to interact with the community at events like this one.

“That’s wonderful, it is needed. It’s wonderful to be out and enjoy the local flair and to see everybody out and about,” said Montgomery.

If you missed this Saturday’s Waterfront Farmers Market, you have another chance each Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm along Beck Avenue.

