Springfield police officer fired after excessive force incident

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond announced the termination of Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the arrest of Nelson after they reviewed an incident involving excessive-force on an unarmed man with special needs.

The body-cam footage shows Nelson pulling and deploying a taser on Solomon Smith, who was unarmed.

The investigation has also shown that Nelson falsified the police report, saying Smith had tried to throw a punch at the rookie officer on scene.

Two other officers on scene told investigators Smith never tried to throw a punch. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ELCNWFL administering surveys regarding childcare and covid 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "ELCNWFL administering surveys regarding childcare and covid 19"

North Bay Haven football tackles inconveniences on campus and begins summer workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Bay Haven football tackles inconveniences on campus and begins summer workouts"

Dangers of hot cars in the summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of hot cars in the summer"

Gulf Coast Childrens Advocacy Trauma Center broke ground for renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast Childrens Advocacy Trauma Center broke ground for renovations"

Springfield Use of Force News Conf 11jun2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield Use of Force News Conf 11jun2020"

Wesley Chapel man fights off gator to save dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesley Chapel man fights off gator to save dog"
More Local News