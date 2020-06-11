Springfield police officer fired after excessive force incident

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond announced the termination of Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the arrest of Nelson after they reviewed an incident involving excessive-force on an unarmed man with special needs.

The body-cam footage shows Nelson pulling and deploying a taser on Solomon Smith, who was unarmed.

The investigation has also shown that Nelson falsified the police report, saying Smith had tried to throw a punch at the rookie officer on scene.

Two other officers on scene told investigators Smith never tried to throw a punch.