SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County firefighters responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on Sherrett Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Sherrett Drive is located off of Fredrickson Street in a neighborhood off of Resota Beach Road.

According to Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Darrel Wise, the home is abandoned and nobody was injured.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were still putting out hot spots in the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.