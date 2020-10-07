Southport and Hiland Park fire stations show off new and improved digs

SOUTHPORT Fla. (WMBB) — Amid the destruction of Hurricane Michael – three fire stations in Bay County were destroyed, including station eight in southport.

Now as we approach the two year anniversary of the storm, the Southport and Hiland Park stations are back to normal operations at their new and improved facilities.

It has been a long journey, but Deputy Chief of Emergency Services, Brad Monroe said the firefighters at Station Eight are finally getting back in motion.

“Our response times are almost back to where they were before, our manning is back like it was prior to the storm, so we’re very happy to be back in this place,” said Monroe.

Firefighters call their new home “a fire station in a box.”

The forward thinking structure can be made in four to six months at a low cost and serve the community for roughly 30 years. Although they can be permanent, the box can be picked up and moved if needed.

“The great thing about these stations is that we can relocate them,” said Monroe. “We can move them to other areas of the county as we expand our fire protection capabilities.”

Another new amenity added to Station 8 is a living quarter separate from the truck bays. This is a place for the firefighters to congregate while on duty or a place to sleep while on call.

General Contractors for Structures in Bay County, Christopher Rohe said the extra space also allows for privacy.

“We took the living quarters outside of the structure and they both have their individualized entry and exit into their rooms,” said Rohe.”

Although they would eventually like to have a brick and mortar station, the sprung structure is a perfect home for the team and is built to withstand future unpredictable events.

“it’s flexible, it’s relocatable, it can be reused and it’s about a third of the time and a third of the cost to install the structure itself,” said Rohe. “It was a perfect solution for Bay County.”