Smoke from wildfire limits visibility, closes Highway 20 temporarily

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Forest Service, Chipola Wildland as well as Bay county firefighters are currently working to further contain a wildfire north of Highway 20, just one mile west of Highway 231.

According to Florida Forest Service firefighters, the wildfire is about 95 acres and 80 percent contained.

Firefighters said the fire also jumped the highway which has led officials to close the roadway periodically while the helicopter releases water.

There is an abundance of smoke in the area as well so when the roadway is open, drivers are still encouraged to use caution.