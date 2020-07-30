BCSO investigating shooting at Cabana West Apartments

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at Cabana West Apartments Thursday morning.

Deputies on scene said the call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Panama City Beach Police and Bay County EMS were also responding when News 13 first arrived to the apartments.

Deputies said BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be working to figure out what happened, but that the general public is not in danger from this incident and everyone related to what happened is being questioned at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

