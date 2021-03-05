Shaddai Shriners to host 5th annual rodeo

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Looking for some fun this weekend? At the Shaddai Shriners Rodeo you can have fun and help others in need all at the same time.

March 5th and 6th, the Shaddai Shriners of Panama City will host their 5th annual rodeo for the group and it will take place at the Bay County Ball Park in Youngstown.

The event proceeds will go help to fund the Shaddai Shriners on their mission to assist sick children and cover their hospital expenses.

It will also contribute to fixing their temple on 19th Street which will also help them better carry out their mission.

“We make the transportations for them to the hospital and pay for their stays and food and things so the people taking these children down for the medical event don’t have any expenses. It’s taken care of by us,” said Tom Smith, the public relations chair for the Shaddai Shriners.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10 at the event, kids under the age of four are allowed free admission.

There will also be raffle tickets available for purchase and winners can receive 2 VIP tickets to Gulf Coast Jam along with a $100 gift card to Los Antojitos, and a four day stay at a condo in Panama City Beach.