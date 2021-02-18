Several local opportunities available for ‘Careers in Technical Education’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — February is Career and Technical Education Month, an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of programs across the country.

Here locally, people are able to achieve careers in technical education from a variety of places.

For the majority of high school seniors looking to take their next step in their career, transitioning military members, or those job searching, the Bay Economic Development Alliance has formed the F.A.M.E Program, a 2-year apprenticeship program.

“They’ll be combined with a manufacturer for 3 days a week they’ll be in the workplace, and 2 days a week they’ll be in classes and learning formal technical training at GCSC,” said Bay EDA Vice President.

Those students would even get paid for those days they work. Organizers of the program say there is an extremely good job placement rate after graduating from the F.A.M.E Program.

“They’ll learn public speaking, they’ll learn professional development to advance them in their career when they get into the workplace full time,” said Wright.

You must be at least 18 to qualify for this program, and those interested should start applying now.

The program is limited to about 15 to 20 students each year, with classes beginning in the Fall.

Gulf Coast State College offers many programs in the technical education field.

“A lot of students think about college as kind of English, Math, Science that continuation from K-12. The career in technical education pathway is really a step above that, its real workforce preparation is how I like to think about it.” said digital media professor, Dr. Erika Goines.

Programs like digital media, public safety, and health sciences are offered at the college.

Those looking to go into the career technical field are able to reach out to an advisor to see what options are available to them before enrolling.