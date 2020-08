BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Several Bay County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Friday due to inclement weather.

A Department of Health spokesperson said this includes the sites at Frank Brown Park and the Lynn Haven Sports Complex

Bay County Chief of Emergency Management Frankie Lumm said the sites are experiencing flooding and damage to their tents.

The testing sites will reopen on Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Lumm said they are working on calling those with appointments today.