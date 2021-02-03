Seniors who received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Lynn Haven Senior Center to receive second dose on Sunday

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re 65 years of age or older and received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in January, you are scheduled to get your second dose this upcoming Sunday.

This only applies to the seniors who received their first dose on January 10 at the Lynn Haven Senior Center at 905 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tony Bostick with Resilient American Communities Bay County said seniors were given an appointment time for their second dose scheduled for February 7th when they received their first dose last month.

However, here is the schedule of Sunday’s appointments which corresponds with which pastor or organization that arranged your first shot at the Lynn Haven Senior Center on January 10.

Bostick said it’s important to arrive no more than 10 minutes early for your scheduled appointment and to bring your shot card given to you on January 10.

If you’re unsure of your appointment time, you can download the schedule above, or contact the pastor who arranged your first shot.

If you can’t reach your pastor, you may call Tony Bostick, who is the Community Health Coordinator, with RAC-Bay County, at (850) 624-3713.