Senator Marco Rubio pushes to keep daylight saving time

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Two years ago, floridians voted to keep daylight saving time. Then-governor Rick Scott signed the bill, but it required congressional approval, which never came.

Now Senator Scott and Senator Marco Rubio are working together to leave the clocks where they are for the whole country.

But as it nears toward that time of year where the clocks fall back into daylight standard time, some floridians like Tina Kunst are not looking forward to it.

“Nobody wants to leave work and it be dark and nobody wants to go to work in the dark,” said Kunst.

This year could be different due to Florida Senator Marco Rubio pushing to stop the clocks from changing this year.

“So much of our regular life has already been disrupted by the pandemic,” said Rubio. “We don’t need one more disruption.”

Rolling the clocks back by one hour in November would mean the sun would go down earlier.

One of the groups affected the most would be students whose later activities would be in the dark.

“It’s very difficult to make up for the lack of sunlight in the evening when you have to start canceling events,” said Rubio. “Suddenly sporting programs that rely on a park suddenly have to shut down at five o’clock.”

Senator Rubio said leaving the clocks the way they are would give everyone the ability to get things done later in the day, and he said it’s a popular concept.

“People seem to want to do it, the president supports it, a lot of people support it,” said Rubio. “So we’d like to get it done.”

Senator Rubio’s hoping to take this bill to the senate floor. If it passes, the bill then goes to the house.