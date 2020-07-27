School district shares the importance of parent portal during these times

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With constant updates being sent regarding the school year, Bay District wants to emphasize the importance of families having a parent portal account.
The district says that parent portal is very easy to set up and it is the best way for parents to stay in touch with their child’s school.
Parent portal keeps up with important things such as a student’s emergency contact information, class information and special school events.
Brittney Bailey with Bay District Schools says it is important that each family set up at least one account.
“It’s also the best way for teachers to get in touch with parents, so they can communicate grades, behavior and attendance, things like that,” said Bailey.
If parents have questions or problems with their account, they can follow the directions below.