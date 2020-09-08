School district sees increased need for mental health supervisor

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The school district is seeing an increased need for mental health resources and staff in their schools.

While many existing mental health staff are in schools currently, now they are hiring a person to oversee each professional in the system.

The school district has advertised and hired Dana Tutunik as the Supervisor of Student Wellness.

Currently there are teams of three mental health staff in each school, totaling one hundred professionals in the district.

As this position is paid for through restart grant money, Tutunik will oversee these 100 mental health professionals as their supervisor.

This is a brand new position and she will also be the first person administrators will contact with concerns.

“We’ve never had the number of people that we have in our schools that are licensed and certified and registered and so we needed somebody that actually follow the work of them and help change the scope of the work or modify the scope of the work and to push in more training as needed.” said Asst. Superintendent of Schools, Denise Kelley.

District leaders say Tutunik will begin this new position Tuesday morning.