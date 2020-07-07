School District discusses plans for upcoming graduations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The decision whether to hold Bay District high school graduations online or in person has been up in the air for a while, but now a schedule for local ceremonies has been finalized.

Eight schools are holding their graduations this month whether it be in stadiums or other school buildings across the county.

Each school has decided their own ticket allotment for friends and family is allowed for each senior, but only students and essential school staff are allowed on the actual graduation stage.

When it comes to requiring a mask, the district has left that decision up to the individual person.

“We want to provide our guests options. If they would like to wear a mask then there will be designated seating for that. If they choose not to then there is also a section that they will be able to sit in in the stadium or auditorium that will allow them that option to either mask or not mask,” said Operational Sports Services Executive Director, Josh Balkom.

You can find more information on upcoming graduation ceremonies below.

