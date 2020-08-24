RV park in Parker in need of clean up

PARKER Fla. (WMBB) — After a switch in ownership at Gulf Oaks RV Park and Smugglers Cove Marina and RV Park in Parker, tenants are unsure of what the future holds.

The new owners are assuring tenants they do not plan to evict anyone – they only want to clean up the area.

They say this is a beautiful piece of property and once they are done it will be an area the city of Parker will be proud of.

When Clayton Syfrett and partners decided to purchase these joint RV parks in Parker, they saw it as fixer uppers.

“We looked at it and saw it had a lot of potential,” said Syfrett. “So we talked to the city about it, city hall and the mayor and they all said they really want it cleaned up.”

The property was damaged during Hurricane Michael — and now the work begins to clean up the area.

“Really it needs all new utilities,” said Syfrett. “I know for a fact that the sewer system is in very bad shape. It has a lot of roots in it and during the hurricane a lot of the pipes were broken.”

He said the electrical system also needs to be brought up to code and they plan to remove the sunken boats that have been in the bay since the storm.

Syfrett wants to assure tenants they are not evicting them. As of now they are just not renewing any leases so they have the chance to remove uninhabited dangerous structures and make this a place parker needs.

“Once we get it cleaned up we’d welcome anyone back but we’ve gotta get what’s there out of the structures that are uninhabitable first and then clean it up,” said Syfreet.

The Mayor of Parker, Rich Musgrave, says the codes in the city have changed a lot since the hurricane and he is looking forward to watching the new ownership transform the property into a state of the art RV park.

“My vision is something that is clean, something they can be proud of again paved streets and this one is actually on the water so it will be world class when they get done with it,” said Musgrave.

Syfrett says this project will not happen overnight. He said they will start working on the renovations as soon as he can so he can welcome the residents back to a new and improved park.