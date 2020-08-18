Resilience Force volunteers make and distribute masks for local teachers

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Elementary School teachers were in for a surprise on Monday, as volunteers made and distributed face masks for them to wear this upcoming school year.

The masks were made by volunteers with ‘Resilience Force,’ a national organization made up of a network of immigrant workers, many of which came to help rebuild Bay County after Hurricane Michael.

According to Resilience Force, volunteers from around the country have helped to make the face masks to give to teachers around the community.

Callaway Mayor, Pamn Henderson, said she is grateful for the work that Resilience Force volunteers have put in to help keep local teachers safe this fall.

“It’s a great thing they’re doing for the community,” Henderson said. “I think this will maybe help the teachers a little bit. I know they have a lot of anxiety about school starting this week, so hopefully this will help alleviate just a little bit of that.”

Callaway Elementary teachers said they are thankful for the new masks; Resilience Force volunteers, Ana, Emilio and Joel, said they were happy to be able to make them to protect teachers amid the pandemic.