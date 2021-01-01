Residents welcome 2021 with black eyed peas and turnip greens

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents are making sure 2021 gets off on the right foot by getting their share of turnip greens and black eyed peas on New Year’s Day.

PoFolks served up the traditional good luck foods and said the veggies were in high demand by people hoping for a prosperous new year.

Mike Nobles went to PoFolks with his wife, Gina, and said they follow the tradition every year.

“Every year, every New Year’s,” Nobles said. “And my wife said I had to come and eat it.”

But, a happy wife and a happy life wasn’t the only reason Mike and Gina Nobles came by PoFolks for black eyed peas and turnip greens.

“Before I go to work tonight, I was saying this would be great to have some really good food to start the year with,” Gina Nobles said. “That 2021 is going to be even better than 2020 so we’re all out here celebrating the new year.”

According to tradition, eating the black eyed peas and turnip greens on New Year’s Day makes for a prosperous year.

“Prosperity is what we’re looking for,” Nobles said. “For the Lord to bless it and for it to be a good year.”

Casey Clark, a waitress and cashier at PoFolks, said the veggies were in high demand on Friday.

“So far, we’ve been really busy,” Clark said. “We’re about an hour wait on to-gos because so many people wanting picnics and wanting the sides.”

Clark said her customers were ready to say good-bye to 2020 and ready to bring good luck to 2021.

“They’re really just talking about the New Year, the money, eating their greens, and the good luck,” Clark said.