Residents gather at Bay County’s Veterans Day parade to show support and pride

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is one of the top five military communities in the country, and at Wednesday’s Veterans Day Parade you could see why.

People young and old gathered on 11th street to wave their flags for our veterans and community members.

Veteran Terry Tally said today is an important day for everyone to say, thank you.

“I don’t care if you are a paper pusher or what you are,” Tally said. “Every job is important to the military to make it what it is today.”

Tally served many roles in the military. He said the support for the veterans and the coming together of a community is a beautiful sight to see.

In a community like Bay County, it is important to remember all they sacrificed not just today but every day.

Veterans Services Director, John Deegins, said there are about 25 thousand veterans in Bay County. Some of those veterans he sees every day, and our country would not be the same without them.

“They serve this country,” Deegins said. “The freedoms that we have today we would not have without our veterans. There is evil throughout this world and we are here to stand up for that against it.”

Following the parade, the crowds marched over to the government center for the laying of the wreath ceremony. Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said this ceremony is an honor for everyone to be a part of even when it was led by our own hometown heroes.

“At the end of the day what we did was render honor to whom honor was due,” McQueen said. McQueen said it is a tremendous honor when the wreath is laid to honor veterans like himself.

It’s about taking a pause for the men and women in uniform and remembering what this country is all about.