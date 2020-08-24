ReHouse Bay program to help build more homes

BAY COUNTY Fla. — Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen held a virtual meeting Monday morning to discuss the ReHouse Bay initiative.

This is a program funded by the CARES act after Hurricane Michael to help the people of Bay County become homeowners after the storm.

The Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP) allotted 36 million dollars for Bay County, 8 million of which was specifically for Panama City.

ReHouse Bay helps with both rental and mortgage assistance as well as emergency repairs.

McQueen says he hopes this program will help increase the number of homeowners in Bay County compared to renters. This program is meant to help people get on their feet as they begin their journey in their new homes.

“I’m not talking about a Chip and Joanna fixer upper, but I’m talking about a primary residence for a homeowner to be able to improve their home and make it habitable and it is an incredible program so we can make sure people stay where they brought their homes,” said McQueen.

McQueen says that if you apply, a housing specialist should reach out to you within five days of submitting an application to start the process.

He also says to be sure you finish all sections on the application because a specialist will not be able to assist you if your application is not complete.

Bay County residents are eligible for this program if they are within the 140 percent median income. This means if you live in a two person household your annual income can be no more than 77 thousand dollars.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this program can do so at ReHouseBay.org.