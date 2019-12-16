Registration underway for GCSC’s correctional Officer program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re interested in becoming a correctional officer, Gulf Coast State College is starting their 436-hour program January 27 with orientation on January 22.

There is a background evaluation and a basic abilities test students’ must pass prior to entering the program.

Those interested are urged to call 769-1551 ext. 5612.

Tommy Schmidt with the Bay County Jail said this is a special line of work and the Bay County Jail offers a competitive salary.

He said there are incentives for those interested in becoming a correctional officer too.

