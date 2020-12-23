Rachal’s Recovery Relief partners with Trinity Lutheran Church for Christmas food giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With just a few days left until Christmas, local organizations are making sure those in need aren’t hungry over the holidays.

On Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church and Rachal’s Recovery Relief joined together for a drive-thru food giveaway.

A line of cars wrapped around the church before the giveaway started Tuesday morning and Food Pantry Coordinator, Sarah Risalvato, said the number of cars shows how great the need for food is in Bay County.

Risalvato said the season is about more than presents under the tree, but that didn’t stop Rachal Smoker, the president of Rachal’s Recovery Relief from giving Risalvato a $5,000 check for the food pantry as a thank you for all of their hard work.

“That is a lot of food,” Risalvato said. “We are so blessed that we can get this food for not very much and it goes a long way so when people give big like this, we know we will be here for awhile being able to donate food to our beautiful Bay county communities. So, what a gift. Thank you Rachal’s Recovery Relief for everything.”

Risalvato said they would not be able to do what they do without the support of the community and said her goal for this year was not only to serve food but to serve hope as well.