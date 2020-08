BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A rabid fox was discovered in the northern part of Bay County on Tuesday and the Florida Department of Health in Bay County is urging residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals.

Health officials confirm a rabid gray fox was found in the Bear Creek area off of Highway 231.

Each year, Bay County receives multiple reports of rabid animals. In 2019, 11 rabid animals were reported in the area.