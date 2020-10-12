Quarantine art exhibit gives insight into the pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The pandemic has had a lasting impact on each of us, from lockdown orders to mask mandates.

Gulf Coast State College is working to showcase the virus’ effects through a new ‘Quarantine’ art exhibit. even though each artist focused on something different, their messages are universal.

“I guess with this exhibit I’m trying to create a time capsule of what’s going on right now. So it’s my hope that through what is displayed in this artwork, is able to capture what’s going on in society as a whole and how each individual has been dealing with quarantine in their own way,” said GCSC Associate Professor, Pavel Amromin.

From sculptures, to drawings and paintings, GCSC leaders say they are hoping this exhibit provides event goers with a new perspective on 2020.

“I’m hoping that they can see a reflection of themselves, I want them to look at the work and say yes, I can relate to this. Yes, I feel this. Yes I understand this. I also want them to be able to come and see the work and say hey this is something that somebody else is experiencing and maybe I didn’t see it this way before but now I can see their point of view,” said Amromin.

The exhibit opened Monday and will run until Friday November 6th at the Amelia Center Gallery at no cost to the public.