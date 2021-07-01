Protect your pets from the loud firework noises this Fourth of July

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Fireworks shows may be fun for humans, but for pets, they can be scary.

Bay County Animal Control Supervisor Steven Carter said the loud noises can cause pets to run away or act up out of fear.

“There’s a lot of people that are out there are a lot of new noises and stuff that the dogs aren’t familiar within their neighborhoods,” Carter said.

He said the shelter always sees an influx of pets around the Fourth of July. That’s because they see fireworks as a threat they need to escape.

“What we see a lot of is we see dogs breaking away from owners and in an attempt to restrain the dog we see bites and stuff and a large increase in calls,” Carter said.

Even though your pet is a part of the family. Carter said it is best if you leave them at home when you go to watch the fireworks show. It will help to have them in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable.

“Make sure they have food, water, shelter, and things that are going to be familiar to them,” Carter said. “If they have a blanket, something like that.”

Carter said he recommends microchipping your pet so if they do run away it will be easier to locate them. He said they install those at the bay county animal shelter.

He said if you can’t get that done before the holiday weekend make sure they are wearing a collar with updated contact information.

“We see a large amount of people who find dogs and call us,” Carter said. “We will take all of that information, the lost reports, found reports and we always try to see how much we can get back to that owner.”