Private beaches still required to follow Governor’s ordinances

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As all public beaches in Bay County are closed to the public, there are three private ones in unincorporated Bay County still open: Santa Monica, Laguna Beach and Sunnyside.

After an emergency order issued by the Bay County Board of Commissioners closed public beaches in March, they released a statement to News 13 Monday clarifying that the emergency order does not impact private properties.

The private beach only extends to where the shoreline was prior to beach renourishment, also known as the wet sand area.

Even on private land, the Governors’ orders still need to be followed, groups of 10 or less, each standing 6 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

UNUSED VEHICLE TIPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "UNUSED VEHICLE TIPS"

Private beaches still required to follow Governor's ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Private beaches still required to follow Governor's ordinances"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7"

13 NOW | Coronavirus masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 NOW | Coronavirus masks"

Newsfeed Now for April 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 7, 2020"
More Local News