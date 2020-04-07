Private beaches still required to follow Governor’s ordinances

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As all public beaches in Bay County are closed to the public, there are three private ones in unincorporated Bay County still open: Santa Monica, Laguna Beach and Sunnyside.

After an emergency order issued by the Bay County Board of Commissioners closed public beaches in March, they released a statement to News 13 Monday clarifying that the emergency order does not impact private properties.

The private beach only extends to where the shoreline was prior to beach renourishment, also known as the wet sand area.

Even on private land, the Governors’ orders still need to be followed, groups of 10 or less, each standing 6 feet apart.