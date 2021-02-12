Precautionary boil water notice for areas of Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of the City of Panama City living in the area of Loyola Lane, Pembroke Drive, Limestone Lane, Kennesaw Lane, Woodmere Drive and Hillview Circle.

Due to emergency water line repairs made on Friday, February 12, 2021, a loss of water pressure was experienced. Therefore, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for this area.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Under a precautionary boil water notice, water used for consumption can be disinfected by any one of the following methods:

• Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute.

• Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of common

household bleach which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it, and

allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight

chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 to 6% active ingredients. Use food-grade

containers. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added.

• Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

You can also buy commercially bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and homemade ice. Tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in eyes or nose or mouth. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at (850) 872-3000. The County Health Department can also assist you with answers to questions.