Phase 3 impacts on Bay County Government operations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Phase 3 will bring a change to the Bay County Government Center which has been operating on an appointment basis only.

As of October 5th, the county reopen the Government Center lobbies to the public, but the County Manager could decide to open them sooner.

County Public Information Officer, Valerie Sale said the county is taking a phased approach aimed at keeping the public safe.

“We want to take a data driven approach and a measured approach to make sure that we are in the best position possible to reopen to the public,” Sale said.

As for county meetings, they have been held in person at full capacity, other board meetings have been streamed online.

“Some of our boards have been having streaming meetings, but we will definitely look at bringing them back in person,” Sale said.

As for the City of Panama City, they will begin opening sooner.

“Beginning Monday city hall will be open at full service to our citizens and then additionally all the fire departments and police departments lobbies will also be open to our citizens,” said Panama City Manger, Mark McQueen.

McQueen said they will look at reopening community centers on October 5, after they are properly sterilized.

Panama City commission meetings have been streamed online and held in person, and McQueen said they will continue to provide masks for residents if they choose to wear them.

“We continue to allow citizens to make the decisions for themselves in regards to whether or not they wear masks, and it will not be compulsory to wear masks in city hall,” McQueen said,

Bay County is also allowing citizens to make the choice as to whether they choose to wear a mask in their facilities.

In Panama City Beach, city hall has been open to the public, but city officials said masks will still be required.

Panama City Beach City Council meetings have been held at 50 percent capacity and streamed online.

The city manager said he will announce if that is subject to change before their next meeting on October 8.