Riders stuck on SkyWheel after break-down

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a possible transformer explosion, six adults were stuck for hours on the Panama City Beach SkyWheel in Pier Park, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Justin Busch, all six passengers were safe and had been speaking to officials throughout the rescue.

Officials said the ride broke down around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. As of 9 p.m., firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene working to fix the problem.

As of 10:30 p.m., the SkyWheel passengers were still stuck on the ride; PCBFR officials said they should be on the ground before 11 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as we receive it.