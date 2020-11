BAY COUNY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City Beach man is in serious condition after being hit by a van on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking on the west shoulder of County Road 3031 (Thomas Drive) when he decided to cross the road into the path of an oncoming van that was traveling southbound.

After he was struck by the van, he was transported to Bay Medical E.R. for his injuries.