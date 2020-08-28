PCB giving citations for double red flag violators

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Double red flags have flown all week as the Gulf waters have remained hazardous for swimmers, but some have still not heeded the warnings.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Code Enforcement officers have been giving citations to those who choose to enter the Gulf, giving out seven tickets on Tuesday alone.

Beach Safety Director, Wil Spivey said on Wednesday that they don’t hand out tickets lightly, but the citations have proved to be a useful tool for saving lives and avoiding hazardous situations.

“We’re not trying to write tickets, it’s not a matter of anything other than a last resort,” Spivey said. “If the threat of death isn’t enough, five hundred dollars might be.”

He said while some of the violators have acted with animosity, most are understanding as to why they are getting the citation, and he hopes they steer people away from the Gulf while double red flags are flying.