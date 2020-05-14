PC Drowning victim died saving his sons life

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — “He was a hero. He jeopardized his life for his sons life,” said Wife, Rebecca Trotter.

40 year old Danyel Leshon Moore, or as many called him ‘Shun’, set up a boating trip for his family on Monday.

With plans to anchor at Shell Island, Shun and his wife Rebecca Trotter, had their two boys with them, London and Nayja, for a typical day out on the water.

Both boys went down the slide on the boat and went swimming, but 10 year old London could not seem to get back on the boat.

“London just quickly got swept up by the current, I’m guessing it was too strong so Shun did like any father would, he just jumped into the water to save London,” said Trotter.

Moore was able to get their son to safety.

“They grabbed the rope to the anchor that I was telling him to come in and Shun said grab London, grab London and I grabbed him and Shun pushed London on the boat and I was holding onto Shun and he just passed out in my arms there,” said Trotter.

After yelling for help nearby, and performing CPR on Shaun, the coast guard arrived to take over. But after performing life saving measures, they were not able to resuscitate Shun.

His wife says his memory will be with her and their children forever.

“He was a great dad. He cared about his family, he was just loving and he would do anything for his two boys. He was just a loving person,” said Trotter.

A service for Shun will be held at Southerland Funeral Home in Lynn Haven on Friday at 4 pm. His mother will bury him in Georgia.