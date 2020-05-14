PC Drowning victim died saving his sons life

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — “He was a hero. He jeopardized his life for his sons life,” said Wife, Rebecca Trotter.

40 year old Danyel Leshon Moore, or as many called him ‘Shun’, set up a boating trip for his family on Monday.

With plans to anchor at Shell Island, Shun and his wife Rebecca Trotter, had their two boys with them, London and Nayja, for a typical day out on the water.

Both boys went down the slide on the boat and went swimming, but 10 year old London could not seem to get back on the boat.

“London just quickly got swept up by the current, I’m guessing it was too strong so Shun did like any father would, he just jumped into the water to save London,” said Trotter.

Moore was able to get their son to safety.

“They grabbed the rope to the anchor that I was telling him to come in and Shun said grab London, grab London and I grabbed him and Shun pushed London on the boat and I was holding onto Shun and he just passed out in my arms there,” said Trotter.

After yelling for help nearby, and performing CPR on Shaun, the coast guard arrived to take over. But after performing life saving measures, they were not able to resuscitate Shun.

His wife says his memory will be with her and their children forever.

“He was a great dad. He cared about his family, he was just loving and he would do anything for his two boys. He was just a loving person,” said Trotter.

A service for Shun will be held at Southerland Funeral Home in Lynn Haven on Friday at 4 pm. His mother will bury him in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay District Schools summer school going virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools summer school going virtual"

PC Drowning victim died saving his sons life

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Drowning victim died saving his sons life"

Donations available for victims of Mussett Bayou fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donations available for victims of Mussett Bayou fire"

Frontline Hero — Kyle (April 21)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Hero — Kyle (April 21)"

Springfield Standoff 6 live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield Standoff 6 live shot"

Springfield standoff ends in arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield standoff ends in arrest"
More Local News