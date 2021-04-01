Patronis Elementary wins Bay District Schools “cereal challenge”

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Throughout the month of March, Bay District Schools students and staff have been collecting cereal for Julio’s Cereal Challenge.

Thursday, the district counted up the boxes and announced the grand total is 15 thousand boxes of cereal, which will soon be donated to local charities.

However, there is only one school that could win the cereal challenge, and that winner is Patronis Elementary.

The school district started this challenge to honor former Chartwells Manager, Julio Navarez, who passed away in February 2021.

Fourth-grade teacher Lorey Pipkorn organized the competition at Patronis Elementary and said they wanted to honor a man who was always there for them.

“He was amazing,” Pipkorn said. “I brought the community together after the hurricane. He offered free food for remote locations so everyone was able to eat after the hurricane and he did the same during the COVID shutdown.”

The students and staff at Patronis Elementary collected just over 3500 cereal boxes. The kids say their motivation was to honor Narvarez and also win the title for their Principal, Ellie Spivey.

Spivey is retiring after this school year. Since their win, the students are now calling her the “cereal queen.”

“We challenged them to make their two principals the cereal queens and they came through and did that for our school and that makes me happy because this is in memory of Mr. Julio and he was such a fantastic man,” Spivey said.

With more than one motivation to win there was nothing stopping these kids.

To encourage them even more, the school organized a competition between each grade and classroom.

Kindergartener Tracy Loyed said her class collected a lot of boxes and it was just a fun thing to do.

“We were just so excited for the ending to see if we won and in the classroom, we were just so excited that we won,” Loyed said.

The excitement will continue next week with the “Cereal run” where the boxes will be set up around campus as giant dominos.