Parker Public Library celebrates grand reopening

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Library that suffered the most damage during Hurricane Michael held a grand reopening celebration Thursday.

The Parker Public Library held a soft reopening in August, but there were still some renovations to be done. Music, storytelling and a visit from children’s book character Pete the Cat filled the library as part of the event.

Despite losing 4,000 books and other materials in the storm, the library was able to complete renovations with the help of several community organizations, including the St. Joe Foundation.

Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave says he’s been a frequent library visitor since before taking office. He wants to invite others outside of his city to see what the library has to offer.

“The library has always been a very important element in our city and although Parker residents are fairly familiar with it, there are a lot of residents in the surrounding communities that don’t know this exists,” Musgrave said.

Musgrave says he hopes the library will expand in the future. The library is located at 4710 E. Second Street and is connected to the Parker Police Department. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.