Parker Elementary students receive Christmas gifts from local church

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — In the epitome of the Christmas spirit, every Parker Elementary student received a bag full of donated presents Thursday morning thanks to Hiland Park Baptist Church.

The students had their pick from bags packed full of items like toys, stuffed animals, blankets, candy, snacks and more.

School Principal Christopher Coan said Hiland Park Baptist Church’s generosity reached 620 students, but this is not the first time the church has donated to Parker Elementary.

2nd Grade Teacher Shalyn Burgamy said the gift donations were incredibly meaningful to the staff and kids.

“Just look at how excited and happy they are, they just can’t wait,” Burgamy said. “That’s great that it’s not just my class, but every kid in this school gets to see that. I think that’s super awesome.”

Students immediately began digging into their bags and checking out their new toys, one student even said he wants to spread the Christmas joy.

“I’m gonna share it with my brother, my sister and my mom and the rest of my family,” said 2nd grader Kaiden Early.

Teachers and Principal Coan described seeing the students’ happiness and joy as “the best feeling in the world.”