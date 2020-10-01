Pancare sees a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — During the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic – patients looking to get tested had to book their appointments up to a month in advance, but in recent weeks Pancare has seen a decrease in the demand for testing.

This is building more confidence in Bay County residents like Chad Cummings.

“I feel a little more confident now that people can get tested and it’s opened up to where we can get in,” said Cummings.

Ashley Kelley, the Marketing Coordinator for Pancare said in July they were seeing 150 patients a day per testing site, and now that number has gone down to around 50 to 80 patients a day.

“It’s definitely a lot quicker for us to get you in to get a test,” said Kelley. “Right now we are seeing time frames around two to three days that you are able to get into the next testing day.”

The decrease in patients is benefiting the system behind the scenes as well.

“They’ve amped up their production as well so they are able to do a 24 to 48 hour turnaround time so results are coming back quicker,” said Kelly.

If you do book your COVID test with Pancare you can knock another thing off your checklist and get your flu shot. The flu shot will have no out of pocket cost with insurance and will cost a low fee of 25 dollars without insurance.

“Our site out at Bay Point does COVID testing in one line and then flu vaccinations in the other,” said Kelley. “So they are eligible for patients ages four and up.”

A flu shot appointment can also be scheduled online. Once you have arrived at the site, it will be just like the COVID test where you can drive up, fill out paperwork, and stay in the car while the vaccine is injected.