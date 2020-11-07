PanCare honors veterans with “Stand Up For Veterans” Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last twelve years, PanCare sets aside one day a year to thank veterans for their service.

The “Stand Up For Veterans” event is a day dedicated to providing free medical or dental care to men and women who have served our country.

Charles Parker served for eight years in the Air Force and said the care he has received at the Stand Up for Veterans event is some of the best he’s ever had.

“Oh it’s wonderful,” Parker said. “I don’t know what I would do without it. I’m getting more teeth pulled today.”

Parker received free dental work on Friday and said the services provided by PanCare make his life easier.

“It feels great to be here with my brothers, and some sisters probably, you know it’s just a pleasure to know that we do have the program to benefit from,” Parker said.

PanCare employees said they are proud and honored to be able to provide a free day of medical services to veterans as a way of thanking them for their service.

“To be able to provide this service at no cost, get them out of pain, put them in better health is very rewarding,” said PanCare Marketing Coordinator, Ashley Kelley.

Dr. Gary Piorkowski is not only a dentist with PanCare, he is also a veteran who served in the Air Force.

“There’s no better honor as a veteran to be serving veterans,” Piorkowski said. “I did it for 22 years in the military with active duty folks and I’m honored to be able to do that out of the military for our veterans. “

Officials with PanCare said they had 130 appointments booked at the Panama City dental office alone and said the 11th street location was opened exclusively to veterans for Friday’s event.