Panama City’s Trilingual School celebrates Chinese New Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Trilingual School celebrated Chinese New Year on Friday by inviting family and friends out for a special performance.

Children as young as 3-years-old performed songs in Chinese and — taught their parents a thing or two about Chinese traditions.

Students at the school say they enjoyed the performance and teaching their family’s about the holiday traditions.

“I enjoyed that I got to learn what they do in Chinese New Year it’s kind of the first time that we actually walked people through it,” said Abigail Fehnrich, a student at the trilingual school.

The school didn’t host a Chinese New Year Performance in 2020 and students said they had some excited nerves before performing in 2021.

“Um well, I was very nervous and I was a little excited and I had a lot of mixed feelings,” said Alice Ruthven, another student at the trilingual school.

One of their Chinese teachers, Wei Zhen Goodman said teaching the kids is easy because they are all like family.

“They call me mama, the little ones,” Goodman said. “So we are really taking care of them and we use our language to speak to them so they are really eager to learn everything with us.”

But, it’s not all about learning songs and dances.

“We will tell them about the Chinese story for the new year, about the family what we do and then the food,” Goodman said.

Goodman said the students worked hard over the last two weeks to get ready for Friday’s festivities.

“But those kids, they’re just so wonderful,” Goodman said. “They follow the instructions, they follow the music, and then because they already know the Chinese, so they really easy to do the show, the songs, dancing.”